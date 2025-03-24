Royal family breaks silence after Prince William's heartfelt message

The royal family has shared an update on a key royal figure after Prince William's heartfelt video message to a beloved person.
Buckingham Palace has released details about Duchess Sophie's husband Prince Edward's visit to Shropshire.
The Palace wrote: "The Duke of Edinburgh has been meeting young people and communities in Shropshire."
The statement continued: "At Derwen College, His Royal Highness toured the Outdoor Centre, where students with special educational needs and disabilities showcased skills from their Duke of Edinburgh’s Award program. @derwencollege.
--- At OsNosh, The Duke saw how the Oswestry community transforms surplus food into subsidised meals while running educational initiatives. @osnosh_cic
-- At Park Hall Stadium, His Royal Highness learned about The New Saints FC Foundation, which engages 1,500+ young people weekly through sports and education. @tnsfc
The royal family's social media accounts have shared the post about the Duke of Edinburgh after the Prince of Wales sent a surprise message to cooking icon Dame Mary Berry in honour of her 90th birthday, playfully remarking on her birthday cake.
'The Studio' is set to premiere on March 26
Princess Diana's nieces get candid about family bond in new interview
Kendra Wilkinson looks back on Marriage with former NFL player Hank Baskett
Stephen Collins’ accuser opens up about hearing shocking confession
Miley Cyrus unveils 'unapologetic' new album cover: See photos
Playboi Carti fires back at Kanye West after collaboration drama