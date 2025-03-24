Royal family breaks silence after Prince William's heartfelt message

The royal family has shared an update on a key royal figure after Prince William's heartfelt video message to a beloved person.

Buckingham Palace has released details about Duchess Sophie's husband Prince Edward's visit to Shropshire.

The Palace wrote: "The Duke of Edinburgh has been meeting young people and communities in Shropshire."

The statement continued: "At Derwen College, His Royal Highness toured the Outdoor Centre, where students with special educational needs and disabilities showcased skills from their Duke of Edinburgh’s Award program. @derwencollege.

--- At OsNosh, The Duke saw how the Oswestry community transforms surplus food into subsidised meals while running educational initiatives. @osnosh_cic

-- At Park Hall Stadium, His Royal Highness learned about The New Saints FC Foundation, which engages 1,500+ young people weekly through sports and education. @tnsfc

The royal family's social media accounts have shared the post about the Duke of Edinburgh after the Prince of Wales sent a surprise message to cooking icon Dame Mary Berry in honour of her 90th birthday, playfully remarking on her birthday cake.