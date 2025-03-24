Taylor Swift’s plans for Travis Kelce’s next NFL season revealed

Taylor Swift knows already knows which of Travis Kelce’s games she will be attending

Taylor Swift has started planning out her attendance since Travis Kelce announced his return to NFL for another season.

The 35-year-old pop superstar, who has been cheering on her beau from the stands, will be returning to the stadium despite the booing she faced at Super Bowl this year.

A source close to the Grammy winner told Page Six that Swift is totally ready to attend the Chiefs’ games throughout the 2025-2026 season.

"We're told Swift will 'of course' be back in the stands or suites cheering on Kelce for the 2025-2026 NFL season, as she always has been and plans to make it to as many games as possible," they said.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker started dating Kelce in 2023, and attended a total number of 13 games that season, while the 2024 season witnessed her in nine out of 10 home games. The only game she did not attend was on December 8th, the same night as her final Eras Tour show.

Swift avoided the away games except Super Bowl, because of security concerns but despite the harassment she faced at Superdome in New Orleans, she continues to show her support.