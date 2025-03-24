Royal family left in worry as princess rushed to hospital after injury

A senior member of the royal family was rushed to the hospital after an accident during a royal engagement led to an injury.

On Sunday, Princess Margriet was participating in a charity sports event Hollandse 100, held at Thialf ice rink in Heerenveen in Friesland.

As the royal was near the end of her skating session, she fell and broke her upper arm in the process, according to the Dutch news agency, ANP. At the event, the 82-year-old was seen sitting on the ice as medical staff checked for injuries.

The aunt of the reigning monarch, King Willem-Alexander, promptly had her sons – Prince Bernhard of Orange and Prince Pieter Maurits of Orange – by her side.

An official spokesperson for the event confirmed that Princess Margriet had been taken to the hospital via ambulance “as a precaution”, but assured that the royal had her complete check-up and was “fully responsive”.

Princess Margriet is known for her active involvement in sports and charity work. Moreover, she has often teamed up King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima for royal engagements

She joined the monarchs last year in April to welcome Spanish royals, King Felipe and Queen Letizia, during their two-day state visit.

The King has yet to respond to the news.