Moment Meghan Markle forgot Royal protocol sparks debate years later

Female royals are expected to sit with their legs together or crossed at the ankle

When it comes to royal etiquette, the British monarchy follows a strict set of traditions- from the way heirs travel to the meals served at royal gatherings.

For instance, shellfish is generally avoided at official lunches due to the risk of food poisoning, and no one is permitted to walk ahead of the monarch.

Among these many rules, there is also a lesser-known protocols that applies specifically to royal women-the proper way to sit during public appearances.

Female royals are expected to sit with their legs together or crossed at the ankle, creating a refined posture often referred to as the Duchess Slant.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, faced criticism early in her royal life for momentarily forgetting this rule.

A video that recently resurfaced shows Meghan seated alongside Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth at the Young Leaders Awards at Buckingham Palace in 2018-one of her first official royal engagements.

In the clip, Meghan is seen briefly crossing her legs before adjusting her posture to align with royal expectations. Though the moment was fleeting, it sparked debate among royal viewers, with some accusing Meghan of breaking protocol and being 'disrespectful' toward the Queen.

The incidents became one of many moments where Meghan's American upbringing clashed with the rigid traditions Of royal life, fuelling ongoing discussions about the challenges she faced in adapting to the role.