DJ Andy Peebles breathes his last at 76

DJ Andy Peebles dies at 76

DJ Andy Peebles has died at the age of 76, prompting heartfelt tributes from his colleagues and listeners after the devastating news was announced by his family.

The respected DJ, widely known for hosting shows on BBC Radio 1 from 1978 to 1992, was one of the last people who interviewed John Lennon two days ahead of the musician’s murder in December 1980.

His death has left a lasting impression on his friends and former colleagues, remembering him as “a lovely man and a great broadcaster.”

One of his fellow radio presenters Mike Read, mourned the loss of Peebles, who spent his early years as a nightclub DJ.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Mike penned, "Devastated to hear the news about our chum Andy Peebles. He was about to join us at Heritage. We joined Radio One together. Knew his music and cricket inside out. Raise your bat and enjoy a long rest in the pavilion. We lunched recently with DLT and Adrian Juste. Great innings."

Meanwhile, another radio executive John Simmons expressed his grief in an emotional statement that read, "So sad to hear the news about Andy Peebles passing. I'll miss our long conversations about football and soul music, of which he was far more knowledgeable. There's going to be a Quiet Storm in heaven tonight. RIP Andy."

Peebles rose to fame after he moved to BBC Radio 1, where he spent over fourteen years.