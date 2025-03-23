James Corden may be good TV host but turns out to be bad neighbour

'The Late Late Show' host's neighbours upset with the host

American TV host James Corden has been subjected to be being chaotic.

The 46-year-old is globally acclaimed as an actor, comedian and was considered as a phenomenal host of The Late Late Show.

It turns out, the celebrity has sparked an outrage among his neighbour as 18 complaints have been lodged against him.

Corden moved to a mansion worth £11.5 million in UK last year in Christmas and is now seeking permission to build an outhouse at the bottom of his garden, which has created a problems amongst the fellow residents.

Many have noise complaints as adjoining locals claim that someone in the Corden family plays loud drums.

They fear that the actor is already not cooperating, however, the garden room has not yet been planned.

One irritated neighbour informed the local authority, “One of them plays the drums, which can often be heard on my terrace and occasionally inside my flat even with the windows closed.”

“What happens if they decide to move the drum kit out of the house and put it in the den?”

Meanwhile, James’s wish to build an extra room outdoor might intrude others privacy and space.

As Per The Mail, one locality member said, “This new structure threatens not just to intrude on this peaceful green space but to constitute an eyesore.”

On the other hand, another stated, “It is highly intrusive, standing one metre from neighbours' boundaries.”

The Gavin and Stacey actor’s representatives have been contacted to comment over the matter.