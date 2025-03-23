Prince Harry receives good news about Prince William reunion

Prince Harry is set to grab a golden opportunity to make peace with his estranged brother Prince William and the rest of the royal family.

Express reported that the Duke of Sussex might be offered to work on a documentary about the life of his late mother, Princess Diana, the most loved member of the royal family to date.

According to a senior Hollywood source, the project, which will be a part of the Sussexes' long-term Netflix deal, is in talks to mark the 30th anniversary of the People's Princess, who passed away in a fatal car accident in Paris.

The documentary is expected to be made in a two or three-part series and released in 2027 three decades after Diana's tragic demise.

As per an insider, "The idea is that it would be a solo project for Harry, who would be a co-executive producer as well as hosting and narrating the series."

"He is uniquely placed, not only to talk about the woman he knew as his mother, but also to examine her role as an enduring social and cultural icon still beloved by so many," added the source.

The report claimed that the documentary makers believe Harry will handle this special project "with passion and sensitivity, offering fresh insights into not only her life, but also her lasting legacy."

Notably, the Duke of Sussex received good news about the possibility of reconciliation with his brother William as the cause behind the documentary is close to their hearts.

An insider revealed, "Harry might even see it as a stepping stone to building bridges with William and the rest of his family."

It is important to note that no official announcement has been made "but this is being talked about in an extremely positive way."