Selena Gomez’s fiancé Benny Blanco makes rare comment about Oscars

Benny Blanco gushes over Selena Gomez after new album release

Benny Blanco loves Selena Gomez’s glam looks even if his fashion sense cannot keep up at times.

The 37-year-old music producer believes that his fiancé “deserves a medal of honour” after he watched her prepare ahead of the Oscars 2025 red carpet.

During his appearance at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with Gomez, on Thursdy, Blanco reflected on the couple’s joint red carpet appearance.

Looking back at the pictures, Blanco joked that he “looked like a slob” in comparison, at the March 2nd event.

The musician sported an all-white suit with a diamond brooch and a black overcoat with floral details for the event, while the Only Murders In The Building actress donned an off-shoulder rose gold gown by Ralph Lauren which featured 16,000 glass droplets and Rosemont crystals, all sewn on by hand by a team of 12 artisans.

Blanco revealed that those glass and crystal details made getting her there “so hard.”

He explained, “First of all, the dress is 35 pounds! She’s carrying a 35-pound dress and her heels are eight inches high. and then she has to stand on a bus while we’re moving because she can’t sit down.”

Gomez’s glam team was even “sewing her into the dress while we’re moving” on the bus to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

This year’s Oscars marked Gomez first appearance at the event, where her 2024 movie, Emilia Perez, was nominated for many awards.