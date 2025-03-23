Kanye West ends up selling Malibu mansion as he quits Hollywood

Kanye West ends up selling Malibu mansion as he quit Hollywood

Kanye West’s former Malibu mansion is up for grabs, and it comes with a hefty price tag of $30 million.

The rapper and fashion mogul, who once called this stunning property home, is now reportedly at the verge of leaving Hollywood behind after all the chaos and mess he's been creating.

After taking a big hit and selling his 4,700-square-foot beachfront home for $21 million just six months ago, West’s property is making a comeback, now listed for a whopping $30 million

Realtors Amanda Lynn and Dylan Eckardt are handling the listing, with Dylan sharing the details with Variety: "This is one of the bigger listings for me and Amanda together. I’m gonna sell it this time to a great collector who wants to finish a masterpiece.”

Amanda shared on Instagram: "New Exclusive! $30,000,000. Seize this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a masterpiece designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Tadao Ando. This architectural gem, formerly owned by Kanye West, was originally purchased for $57.3 million.

"Now listed at $30 million, this exclusive offering by Amanda Lynn invites you to experience unparalleled minimalist luxury. 24844 Malibu Rd, Malibu, CA 90265. Now available. Serious inquiries only. #LuxuryRealEstate #Malibu #TadaoAndo #ArchitecturalMasterpiece #Ye #KanyeWest #realtorsofinstagram #luxurylifestyle," she added.

Contractor Tony Saxon was behind most of the demolition work for Kanye and later shared with The New Yorker, "It's funny – and not funny, in a way – to say, 'I'm the man who single-handedly destroyed this architectural masterpiece'. But I pretty much did."

Kanye West, who goes by "Ye" now and considered as most controversial rapper, is reportedly planning to leave Hollywood behind and start fresh in Europe.