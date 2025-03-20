Hugh Jackman reveals his exciting career move away from movies

Hugh Jackman has recently revealed his next career move on social media.

On March 19, the Wolverine star took to Instagram and announced he was starting a theatre company, Together.

The upscale venture will reportedly stage plays and other theatrical events in small venues in the US and UK.

It is pertinent to mention that Hugh collaborated with West End producer Sonia Friedman for the project.

The Australia actor mentioned that the new company would be “dedicated to live theatre that is intimate and accessible”.

“Every Together production will be driven by a commitment to offering audiences a chance to experience theatre in a fresh and engaging way,” read the statement.

The Deadpool actor also disclosed that the former director of the famed Royal court Theatre Ian Rickson would be part of Together.

Elsewhere in a joint statement Hugh and Sonia stated, “With director Ian Rickson we wanted to create a company where actors, writers, and directors could experiment, explore, and take risks, away from the pressures that are often associated with the commercial theatre world.”

Hugh and Sonia further said, “This isn't about our stepping away from Broadway or the West End, it's about supporting and co-existing alongside them.”

The news came after Hugh reportedly planned to marry his girlfriend Sutton Foster after he finalised his divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness.

A source told Sky News, “Hugh had a lot of back and forth while he was in Australia for the holidays but ultimately, he realised how much he missed her.”

“The magic came flooding back when they reunited and ultimately marriage is the end game for these two,” said an insider.

The source added, “Hugh is clear he wants to make Sutton his wife.”