Taylor Swift receives praises from Donna Kelce in heartfelt post

Donna Kelce celebrates Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce big moment online

Taylor Swift latest milestone has received a nod from her beau Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce.

Donna uploaded a post on her Instagram celebrating the So High School crooner’s big win at iHeart Radio Award including Tour of the Century.

In the post, she shared a screenshot of list of nominations and awards Swift won that night.

The Lover hitmaker won eight awards and won several fan-voted awards, including favourite surprise guest for bringing out Travis.

Fans of the lovebirds commented the post saying, "Congratulations to your family and of course Taylor and Travis!!," meanwhile another added, "Well this is the cutest thing I’ve seen on social media today."

Swift’s favourite surprise guest award came from the memorable moment when Travis made an unexpected appearance during her Eras Tour stop at Wembley Stadium in London, in June 2024.

The NFL player joined his popstar girlfriend onstage during the I Can Do It with a Broken Heart costume change hilarious skit.

Swift did not attend the award show, however in a pre-recorded clip she gave the acceptance speech, saying, "I really can’t tell you how much this means to me because I accept this on behalf of all my tour mates, my band, everyone who toured with us, our crew."

The iHeart Radio Music Awards also honoured her playing the clip of her Mirrorball performance from her first Eras Tour night in Glendale, Arizona.