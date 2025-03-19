Rachel Zegler makes shocking revelation about ‘West Side Story’ casting

Rachel Zegler has recently made shocking revelation about West Side Story casting process.

In a new interview with Allure magazine, the Y2K star said that there’s “a confusion” because she “doesn’t have a single ounce of Latin” in her name.

“When I was in the running for María in West Side Story, they kept calling to ask if I was legit,” remarked the 23-year-old.

Rachel recalled thinking, “Do you want me to bring my abuelita in?' I will. I'll bring her into the studio if you want to meet her.”

The New Jersey-born actress never understood that a bunch of white executives had made you “prove your identity to them”.

However, she reasoned that it's an “interesting experience being part of that diaspora in the current climate we live in… I love being Colombian”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Rachel discussed about her casting in Snow White and the controversy associated with the movie.

“The reality is, I was given a chance because I could sing. My only prayer for the future of diversity and inclusion is that we invest in and nurture talent no matter what they look like,” pointed out Shazam! star.

Rachel told the outlet, “That’s why it’s so important for the next generation to see movies like ‘Snow White.’”

“To realise there’s nothing wrong with choosing to do what’s right and that it doesn’t have to be with anger or a clenched fist. Anger can be a powerful emotion, but it doesn’t bring the brightest future,” explained the actress.

While talking about her new movie, Rachel added, “Snow White chooses kindness and still makes change. Power takes many forms. I hope we’ll see a new dawn of kindness and acceptance in the next couple of years.”