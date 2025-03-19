Martin Short recalls shocked reaction on receiving SAG Award

Martin Short recalls his reaction on receiving SAG Award for ‘OMITB’

Martin Short reflected on missing 2025 SAG Awards and his reaction when he received the best actor award in comedy series for the Only Murders in the Building.

In the latest podcast episode of Good Hang with Amy Poehler, the host noted how Short is nominated for the show several times but has never won, Short agreed saying, "I never win! I wasn’t even watching, I was watching The Brutalist," joking it’s his nightly routine before bed.

"Then someone said turn it on and I was stunned. That’s what Selena Gomez said, 'We always lose.'"

Explaining his experience on the possibility of winning awards for this character and TV show, Short said, "In this experience of Only Murders in the Building, we’re starting our fifth season, absolutely never had a consideration. Not remotely."

"The publicist sends you things, 'SAG Predictions,' and it was always like, 'Well if it isn’t Jeremy Allen White, I’ll tell you it will be Jason Segel.' It was not even close."

While sharing his thoughts on winning the accolade he quipped, "I guess I’m beloved. I’ve become this stupid icon."

The 74-year-old star also shared that he would’ve been "thrilled" to attend the show, however, he finds giving acceptance speech "stressful."

"You have to get up and did you forget a name and then if you pull out a piece of paper you’re a wimp and you don’t have any soul," he added jokingly.

The Only Murders in the Building season five production is expected to begin in March 2025.