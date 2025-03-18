Chris Pratt draws similarities between ‘The Electric State’ and ‘GOTG’ role

Chris Pratt reflects on playing similar roles in major blockbuster films

Chris Pratt compared his The Electric State character, Keats, with Guardian of the Galaxy Peter Quill/Star-Lord.

In a recent conversation with the Entertainment Weekly, the Jurassic World star said, "I kind of like to think, hopefully, that’s like every character I ever play though, in this tone, something that’s like a big, family friendly, raucous, adventure, sci-fi film."

He continued, "When it’s a big commercial tone like this, you’re going to get a ‘Sliding Doors’ version of the characters that I like to play."

While discussing how both the characters are alike, the Passengers actor revealed, "There’s [Keats] talking to an animated character through the course of it. So I guess, even now, just in this interview, I’m realizing that there are similarities."

"[Keats] kind of feels like what Peter Quill could have been if he didn’t get picked up and go to space, but instead lived through a robot war and went on the run with his robot friend," he added.

It’s been 11 years since Pratt had starred in three Guardian of the Galaxy, while he made his debut in Netflix‘s The Electric State on March 14.