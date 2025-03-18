Gracie Abrams gives heartfelt speech after winning Breakthrough Award

Gracie Abrams gives a shout-out to Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo for their endless support

Gracie Abrams won big at iHeart Music Radio Awards held on Monday, March 17 in Los Angeles.

The That’s So True singer took home the Breakthrough Artist of the Year Award.

Before accepting her award, the Close To You hitmaker gave a shout-out to her fellow musicians.

"For the incredible artists who allowed me to share their stages at different times and in different ways Taylor and Olivia and Noah Kahan and The National and for each of the openers who have supported me on my tours, I'm in awe of all of you," she said.

The us. crooner also thanked her producer Aaron Dessner and told fans that she would not have been accepting the award if she didn't have "the support, loyalty, creativity and true goodness of the fans".

"So just thank you so much. You guys are my whole damn heart," she enthused.

Abrams further emphasised on the power of community in bringing light and kindness during tough times.

"We're living in tricky times, so much is uncertain and so suddenly and unnecessarily cruel," she added.

"But when we gather like this at a concert or a festival or the theatre within our local communities, we remind each other that there's still so much light and kindness between and among us."

The I Miss You, I’m Sorry songstress was presented the award by her long time pal Billie Eilish, who said that they had known each other since she was 15 years old.

"We started sending each other little voice memos of songs we were writing at the time," Eilish said. "I love that girl so much. I have loved watching her finally take over the world the past year."

After sharing a heartfelt hug, Abrams praised Eilish, "I've looked up to you since we met and not just an icon because of your success, but your artistry."

Abrams was also nominated for best new artist (pop) and best lyrics, a socially voted category, for I Love You, I’m Sorry.