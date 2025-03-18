Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate Eras Tour success at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Taylor Swift dominated the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, winning several fan-voted awards, including Favorite Tour Style, Favorite Tour Tradition, and Best Music Video for Fortnight with Post Malone.

Swift also took home the Favorite Surprise Guest award with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who made a surprise appearance during her Eras Tour at a London show.

The NF athlete appeared during the I Can Do It with a Broken Heart costume change skit, leaving the audience shocked.

The singer-songwriter wasn't in attendance, but accepted the Tour of the Century award with a video message. "I really can't tell you how much this means to me because I accept this on behalf of all my tourmates, my band, everyone who toured with us, our crew," she said.

The Blank Space crooner reflected on the two-year anniversary of the Eras Tour, which kicked off on March 17, 2023.

"People often say that sometimes the greatest challenges in life end up being something that you are so proud of or end up being the most gratifying feeling in the end if you can rise to the occasion. And this tour was absolutely the most challenging thing I've ever done in my life."

The Eras Tour ended in December 2024, after a record-breaking run of hundreds of concerts across five continents. To celebrate, Kelce threw Swift a surprise Eras Tour-themed party.

The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards aired live on FOX, with fans also able to tune in on iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.