King Charles holds important meeting at Palace after Kate Middleton's announcement

King Charles III held an important meeting a Buckingham Palace after Princess Kate's latest decision.

The 76-year-old monarch gave a warm welcome to the new Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney as he he visited the Palace.

The King has sought to make clear his commitment to Canada - and if it had not been for his cancer diagnosis.

The royal family released the photo of King Charles' meeting with a message, writing: "This afternoon at Buckingham Palace, the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, was received in audience by The King."

The King's move is being considered as a symbolic gesture of support for Canada as he wore a red tie, who has to send coded signals rather than spell things out in words, as Canada faces threats from US President Donald Trump.

The post comes after Princess Kate attended St Patrick's Day Parade, announcing she has plans to take her children to Australia and New Zealand as they are a bit older now.

Kate made this comments while chatting to Irish Guardsmen and their families in the Sergeants' Mess at Wellington Barracks.

She told Corporal Adam Hamilton, an Australian reservist: "George finds it fascinating that he has been to Australia and New Zealand."