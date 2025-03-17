Taylor Swift stuns fans with raw look at date night with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift new look sends fans into frenzy

Taylor Swift, who never fails to make headlines with her appearance, has left fans baffled with her new look during latest outing with her beau Travis Kelce.

The Eras Tour hitmaker is currently spending quality time with her boyfriend after her record-smashing tour came to an end.

Multiple sightings over the past few weeks have been a treat for Swifties as well as Kansas City Chiefs tight end fans.

Fans anxiously wait for pictures of latest outing of the “it” couple.

The Cruel Summer crooner though stunned fans with her new outlook in her recent appearance in New York Saturday night.

The departure from usually dolled up look of the Shake It Off singer caught fans’ attention.

Swift donned oversized gray blazer over a short skirt exposing her toned legs.

The Long Live hitmaker wore her blonde locks in a tousled style and tucked inside her blazer.

Netizens were quick to express their amazement on social media.

The 14-time Grammy winner’s hair drew more negative comments.

One Instagram user posted, “Not Taylor's hair looking like all of us in middle school not knowing how to straighten the back.”

“His hair looks healthier than hers,” another remarked.