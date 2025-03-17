Christian Bale is willing to return to DC as 'Batman' on ONE condition

'Batman' OG reveals why Christopher Nolan did not make another movie

Christian Bale, who played the 'Batman' in Christopher Nolan’s three classic films, might return someday to portray the titular role.

Bale’s depiction of the DC superhero is considered as one of the best to date. He featured as Batman in 2005s Batman Begins, 2008 The Dark Knight and 2012s The Dark Knight Rises.

After these three films neither did he return nor Nolan made another movie on the superhero.

The 51-year-old, in an interview, revealed that the 54-year-old filmmaker always used to say he would walk away if he gets lucky enough to make two more films after the first one.

"Chris had always said to me that if we were fortunate to be able to make three, we would stop. 'Let’s walk away after that,' he said.

Christian also disclosed while talking to Toronto Sun in 2019 that the two were asked to make a fourth sequel, but he simply refused.

“No. We have to stick to Chris’ dream, which was always to, hopefully, do a trilogy. Let’s not stretch too far and become overindulgent and go for a fourth'.”

Today, The Prestige actor has one condition on which he would definitely return again as 'Batman'.

In an interview with Screen Rant in June 2024, Bale confessed that if Nolan would bring another story to him ‘and if he wished to tell that story with me, I'd be in.’