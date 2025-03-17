Conan O’Brien reveals ‘only reason’ to return to host Oscars 2026

Conan O’Brien dishes on his return to 2026 Oscars

Conan O’Brien will be making a return to the Oscars in 2026 and the reason is primarily Adrien Brody.

The 61-year-old comedian is set to host the 98th annual Academy Awards next year, as announced on Monday, March 17th.

“The only reason I’m hosting the Oscars next year is that I want to hear Adrien Brody finish his speech,” O'Brien jokingly said in a press release, referring to Brody’s acceptance speech for Best Actor which broke the record.

The award show will also be welcoming back Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan as executive producers and Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney as producers.

“We are thrilled to bring back Conan, Raj, Katy, Jeff and Mike for the 98th Oscars!” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang stated.

“This year, they produced a hugely entertaining and visually stunning show that celebrated our nominees and the global film community in the most beautiful and impactful way. Conan was the perfect host — skillfully guiding us through the evening with humor, warmth and reverence. It is an honor to be working with them again.”

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 15th, 2026 in the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.