Jennifer Lopez to start her new movie after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez is ready to start work on her new movie project after her divorce from Ben Affleck.

A source spilled to RadarOnline.com that the source will be working opposite Brett Goldstein who previously confessed that he had a crush on the Marry Me actress.

Where Ben is busy with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Lopez took a step ahead in her professional career.

However, the source noted that JLo and Goldstein have a “real fizzing chemistry between the two, which comes amid claims that Affleck is back in the arms of his other ex-wife, Garner.

“So perhaps there's a bit of revenge in this new friendship if it goes to the next level,” stated an insider.

The source added, “After a very tough start to 2025, Jennifer can't wait to start a new project and it certainly helps that she will be working with a very handsome and smart star like Brett."

Lopez also gave an update about her upcoming Netflix office romance on social media.

For the unversed, Goldstein expresses his admiration of JLo while talking about his relationship on a recent podcast.

Goldstein praised Lopez acting in 2019 movie, Hustlers and called it “the sexiest movie” of the year.