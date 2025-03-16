Gwen Stefani sends love to fans with deluxe version of 'Bouquet'

Gwen Stefani's latest announcement sends fans into frenzy

Gwen Stefani has thrilled fans by dropping Still Gonna Love You, the first single from the deluxe edition of her 2024 solo album Bouquet.

The No Doubt icon unveiled the single on Sunday, March 16, leaving fans completely in awe of her highly-anticipated album.

The release offers an instrumental glimpse into her original tracks, previously released in November 2024, as part of the deluxe edition of her album.

The 55-year-old marked her comeback after a seven-year hiatus, following the release of her 2017 holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

Still Gonna Love You is a heartfelt collaboration with Grammy-winning producer Finneas, spotlighting her unmistakable vocals and signature style as she soulfully croons in the song, “You can push me away, go ahead and make your mistakes, I won’t judge you / Nothing that you can say if you want me to hate you, I’m still gonna love you”.

In addition, The Sunshine hitmaker opened up about love, diving deep into the unspoken complexities in an exclusive interview.

She said at the time, "This song is about love. A love that can’t be broken, a love that no matter what is always going to be there, and a love that can always bring you back home.”

While other details are still under wraps, Stefani has yet to offer insights into the deluxe version of her 2024 album.