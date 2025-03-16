Jennifer Garner makes major move after Ben Affleck rumours

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck sparked rekindling romance speculations earlier this month

Jennifer Garner, who has been actively working for California wildfire relief, took another major step for the cause.

The 52-year-old actress took to Instagram and announced that she would be working on social media for a while to raise funds for the survivors.

The Elektra star joined hands with her The Last Thing He Told Me co-star, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and her 13 Going on 30 co-star Judy Greer on the app Cameo.

According to Garner’s Cameo page, she will be filming 25 more videos for her fans, wishing them a happy birthday, giving a pep talk, sharing words of advice or even roasting her fans, in the personal clips.

This comes after the 13 Going on 30 actress was photographed on a date with her boyfriend, John Miller earlier this week, after sparking rumours with ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

The couple packed on PDA at the outing, shutting down the rumours of any possible reunion between her and Affleck.

The Gone Girl star and Garner were married from 2005 to 2018, and share three children, Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13, whom they co-parent.