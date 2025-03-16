Jennifer Lopez ready to unleash 'revenge' music on ex Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly gearing up to unleash her musical wrath on ex-husband Ben Affleck.

According to Radar Online, the 55-year-old singer is channeling her recent experiences into her music, focusing on themes of "strength, courage, and perseverance."

An insider revealed that the singer-actress is eager to move forward with her life and music career after two failed attempts at love with Affleck. The couple decided to go their separate ways after two years of marriage.

"Jennifer wanted to settle the divorce quickly. She didn't want to spend the year fighting Ben because this is now her time to reconnect with fans and thrive post-divorce," the insider told the outlet.

The On the Floor hitmaker is reportedly working closely with manager Benny Medina to create the perfect comeback, with some speculating that her new music will be similar to Beyoncé's Lemonade, which addressed her husband Jay-Z's infidelity.

"People close to her feel this will be her version of Beyoncé's Lemonade," the insider added. "She would like to tour again in 2026."

To achieve her musical goals, Lopez is assembling an "army" of A-list songwriters and musicians. Names like Amy Allen, Amy Wadge, David Guetta, Ed Sheeran, and Raye have been mentioned as potential collaborators for her upcoming musical project.

In addition to her music career, the Atlas star has been expanding her acting portfolio with roles in Office Romance and Kiss Of The Spider Woman. She has also moved into a 2.5-acre estate with her 17-year-old twins Max and Emme.

"Jennifer is focused on spending more time with her kids at their new home, riding horses, attending school plays, going to the theatre, and focusing on her work opportunities," the insider noted.

Lopez is also set to perform at the World Pride Music Festival in Washington, D.C. in June.