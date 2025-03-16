Kensington Palace shares update after Kate Middleton’s sad news to family

The office of Prince William and Kate Middleton issued an update on an important royal engagement as the future queen made a key choice concerning her family.

The Princess of Wales joined Prince William in a surprise appearance on Saturday during the Six Nations rugby match held at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

William is the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and Kate is the patron of England Rugby. In the friendly royal rivalry, Kate’s team delivered bad news for the future king as Wales lost 14-68 against England.

Kensington Palace shared photo highlights from the event as Kate, dressed in stylish navy coat dress, met with the England players. The Princess posed with the entire group and the team also appeared delighted to meet the royal.

“Great performance today @englandrugby,” the caption read alongside the carousel post.

The update came after Kate had decided to skip a family gathering to attend the rugby game. Kate seemingly missed her darling niece Grace’s birthday as he celebrated her fourth. Grace is daughter to Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton and James Matthews.

Kate is not only a doting mother but also an adoring aunt to her nieces and nephews. Pippa’s family lives in Berkshire and it is likely that celebrations would’ve taken place there only. Meanwhile, Kate was around an hour and a half journey away from it.

It is possible that the Princess would visit sometime later and must have sent her greetings and presents ahead of the special day.