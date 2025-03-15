Kate Middleton 'appears tense' as she watches Rugby match with Prince William

Prince William, as Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, cheered for Wales, while Princess Kate supported England

The Prince and Princess of Wales were spotted at the Principality Stadium as they watched England take on Wales in the Six Nations Rugby match.

The royal couple, who serve as patrons of their respective rugby unions extended their support for opposing teams during the game, however, Kate appeared quite 'tense' in the picture shared on the media outlets.

Moreover, Kate's attendance at the match meant she likely missed a special family occasion-her niece Grace Matthew's four birthday.

To note, Grace is the daughter of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews, celebrated her milestone today, with her other siblings Arthur and Rose in Berkshire.

While Kate may have missed Grace's birthday celebrations, it's likely the Princess will find a special way to mark the occasion with her niece at a later day.



