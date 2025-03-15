Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner reveal real feelings for Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck reaches out to Jennifer Lopez amid Jennifer Garner romance rumours

Ben Affleck has reportedly tired both his ex-wives Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez, as he becomes an emotional roller coaster.

Although the Good Will Hunting star sparked rumours of rekindling romance with the Elektra actress, her boyfriend, John Miller made it clear that their relationship is going strong.

Garner respects his friendship but there is nothing more. However, the recent rumours about Garner and Affleck, “devastated” Lopez.

“She’s actually devastated,” an insider told The Post.

“She’s keeping it together publicly but she’s told everyone around her not to trash Ben. She doesn’t want to get down in the dirt with him,” they added.

This comes after another source told the outlet that both the women are “relieved to be done with him.”

“Ben’s an emotional roller coaster. He’s even been reaching out to Jennifer [Lopez] again recently. The two Jennifers are actually friends. They bonded over co-parenting their kids. I don’t know why the press feels they have to pit women against each other.”

“Who wants the guy?” the source added, “You think he’s the prize? No way. It’s like, ‘Next!’”

The On The Floor hitmaker and the Gone Girl star finalised their divorce in February, after Lopez filed for divorce last year on their wedding anniversary.