Prince William talks more about David Beckham than Harry

Prince William has left fans stunned as he lifted lid on his friendship with football icon David Beckham in an interview.

The Prince of Wales, who has been close friends with Beckham for several years, seemingly loves to publicly praise him for his steadfastness, highlighting the strength of their bond.

On the other hand, David has also spoken of his long-time friendship with William and the royal family. The legendary footballer has joined the royals on various events and receptions.

The 49-year-old was recently appointed an ambassador for the King's Foundation and attended a special dinner at the King's home in Highgrove last month.

Recently, William recently expressed his true feelings about David, predicting how the athlete would react if he were not praised as highly as other top sporting stars.

The future King, during a spin-off of the viral 'Football Legends - Head 2 Head' game, was given some tough questions and decisions to answer.

When asked who he would choose in a shoot-out between Zinedine and Beckham, William responded as saying, Beckham while joking that David may "kill him" if he didn't say his name in response to the question.

He said: "This gonna hurt. Becks, I think - just... I think Becks might kill me if I don't say him."

William's expression tone suggest he holds David in equally high esteem as his younger brother Harry, yet openly discuss the football star more frequently than the Duke.

Victoria Beckham's husband has also lavished praise on the Prince, once admitting that he would join forces "whenever he's asked me to get involved. [If William messages] 'I need you to do this' or 'be there', it's always a 'yes'."