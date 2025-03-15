Meghan Markle's 'blunder' exposed by expert

Meghan Markle has received a new lesson from an expert amid her ongoing cooking show, which was heavily slammed.

Prince Harry's wife Meghan, who seemingly turns a deaf ear to critics, has been flayed over a remark she made in "With Love, Meghan".

The Duchess of Sussex, in the Netflix series released on March 4, said "love is in the details" as she carefully prepared food for her nearest and dearest people.

However, Meghna's "slogan" has been lambasted by royal expert Richard Eden, who bluntly commented on The Daily Mail's Palace Confidential podcast: "Is it?"

He made a surprising reaction to Meghan's claim, saying: "One of Meghan's slogans in the series is 'love is in the details' and really? Is it?"

Eden appears to slam Meghan, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mom, for allegedly not practicing what she preaches.

The expert went on sharing his thoughts about the Meghan and her new adventure, saying: "I mean I don't think, it doesn't show you're anymore loving if you spend ages over your fancy party."



