Johnny Depp makes surprising confession involving his career

Depp talks about major change his career brought him over the years

Johnny Depp, who is known to be one of the big names in Hollywood, was not the way he is today.

The 61-year-old did some extremely incredible films in his career namely Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Alice in Wonderland, Pirates of the Caribbean, and many more.

Today Johnny holds a place in showbiz, where he experiences a sea of fans always praising and cheering him and he handles that sort of fame with pride and confidence.

But this was not the case in the initial days of career. He felt quite pressured by success.

He recalled, "People would whisper and point their finger and stuff. I felt like sort of this raw nerve on display."

Depp recently appeared in Tara Wood's four-part untitled documentary series about Tim Burton, where he spoke about his relationship with the ace director, with whom he worked in multiple movies including Sleepy Hollow and Edward Scissorhands.

The Tourist actor revealed that he feared that he might blow off the chance to do the 1990 fantasy film. He was paranoid because Tim rehearsed with everyone else for the flick except for him.

"It was scary. I was uber paranoid”, added Johnny.

He reminisced wondering, "Why is [Tim] not rehearsing me? Maybe he trusts me. No, he doesn't. He doesn't trust you, what are you nuts? He's going to cast someone else, man."

The actor confessed that he struggled hard to cope up with the fame and success.