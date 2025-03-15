Ben Affleck gets real about unbreakable bond with Matt Damon

Ben Affleck reveals why Matt Damon is his only close Hollywood friend

Ben Affleck opened up about his long time friendship with Matt Damon and keeping friends circle small in Hollywood.

In an interview with the Business Insider at the SXSW premiere of The Accountant 2 last week, the Good Will Hunting star said, "I'm really lucky to have had a friend in Matt."

"It's a beautiful thing,' he said, adding "You know, I don't have very many [friends]," he added.

The Justice League actor further said, "None of us really have very many friends. You don't need a million friends."

"You need a few. You need good ones," he continued.

Affleck and Damon were introduced to each other in 1980s, by their mothers.

The duo then went to work on uncredited extras together in1889 Kevin Costner movie Field of Dreams.

They also won an Oscar together for the film Good Will Hunting in 1998.

The best friends' upcoming project upcoming projects include the theatrical release of Affleck's The Accountant 2 on April 25.

The pair produced The Accountant 2 together through Artists Equity. Affleck and Damon co-founded the production company together back in 2022.

As for Damon, he will be leading the star-studded cast in Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic The Odyssey, which is set to premiere next year in July 2026.