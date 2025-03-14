Ted Lasso confirms season four with unexpected twist

Apple TV+’s fan-favorite sports comedy, Ted Lasso, is coming back for season four.

Jason Sudeikis returns as the lovable American coach taking on the world of UK football, and the story isn’t over yet.

Sudeikis, who not only stars in the show but also helps bring it to life as an executive producer, has been a key part of this Emmy-winning hit.

He shared: "As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap', in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to leap before they look, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

There's no release date yet, but the streaming service is excited to bring Ted Lasso back.

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, shared: "'Ted Lasso’ has been nothing short of a juggernaut, inspiring a passionate fanbase all over the world, and delivering endless joy and laughter, all while spreading kindness, compassion and unwavering belief."

“Everyone at Apple is thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with Jason and the brilliant creative minds behind this show.”

The show was created by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Joe Kelly, and Brendan Hunt—who also plays the fan-favorite Coach Beard.