Meghan Markle excites fans with latest update on new show

Meghan Markle's "As Ever" lifestyle brand has released a new picture of the Duchess, exciting fans with latest update on the show.

The Duchess of Sussex's As Ever's Instagram account has surpassed 700,000 followers, but had made just two posts before the latest update.

The latest post shows Meghan picking lemons in her garden alongside a quote from Audrey Hepburn which says: "To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow."

It was the first post since March 4, the day Meghan's show 'With Love, Meghan' was released.

On the other hand, Netflix has also released a video about Meghan's upcoming series, featuring the Duchess with her guests while filming her cooking show.

The show received multiple scathing reviews and has been mocked by several celebrities. It is the latest project in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's partnership with the streaming service.



