Amanda Seyfried takes walk down memory lane with Michael B. Jordan: Photo

Amanda Seyfried has recently taken a walk down memory lane with Michael B. Jordan as All My Children completes 22 years.

On March 13, the Dear John actress posted a photo of herself and actor Michael on her Instagram Stories from the set of their hit soap opera.

In the caption, Amanda wrote, “22 years ago dayum.”

The actress played the role of Joni Stafford for five episodes in 2003, 30 years into All My Children’s run on television.

Interestingly, Michael played Reggie Porter Montgomery in the series and both stars had a tense exchange while each completing their respective community service work.

After All My Children, Amanda and Michael went on their way to make big names in the industry, as the former played Karen in the original Mean Girls the very next year.

The actress also starred in hit movies including 2008's Mamma Mia!, Dear John (2010) and Les Misérables (2012).

Amanda’s latest project is new series, Long Bright River, which is set in Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, the actress shares two children with husband Thomas Sadoski.

On the other hand, Michael also found success in TV's Friday Night Lights and Parenthood and movies such as Fruitvale Station and the Creed franchise.