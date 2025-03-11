Paul Feig dishes out new details about upcoming adaptation, 'The Housemaid'

Paul Feig has recently dished out new details about his upcoming adaptation of The Housemaid at the 2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival in Texas.
Speaking to PEOPLE at the premiere of Another Simple Favor on March 7, the director praised The Housemaid team, saying, “they did a really good job” at translating Freida McFadden's hit thriller novel for the screen.
“We had a great writer, Rebecca Sonnenshine,” remarked the 62-year-old.
Describing the novel as nerve-wracking, Paul stated, “It's easy to make something out of a book that's not good; when a book's really good, it's like, oh boy.”
“So, I was very attentive to it,” continued the movie-maker.
Paul revealed that Sydney Sweeney “was very attentive to it, and I think we hit just the perfect balance”.
Sharing insights about the novel, Paul told the outlet, “I don't wanna say harrowing… It's surprising. Let's just say surprising.”
Besides Sydney, other stars cast include Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar and Michele Morrone
Earlier, NorthJersey.com reported that The Housemaid started filming in January at a local supermarket and the popular hot-dog restaurant, Rutt’s Hut in Ridgewood, New Jersey.
Meanwhile, The Housemaid is going to release in theaters on December 25.
