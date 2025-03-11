Why legendary Cate Blanchett feels more detached from Hollywood than ever?

Why legendary star feels more detached from Hollywood than ever?

Cate Blanchett, Oscar-winning actress who is known for her work and talent, has recently shared that she feels "dislocated" from the very people who admire her work.

At 55, Cate has made a name for herself in both film and theatre. But despite her huge success in films, she’s recently hinted that when it comes to acting, she actually prefers the magic of the theatre.

While she found huge success on screens, she hinted that theatre feels more like where her heart truly belongs.

The Babel, co-starred Brad Pitt, actress shared with Extra: "I often feel as an actor quite dislocated from the audience."

"When you’re working in film, you don’t know how many people have seen it. How they’ve seen it, if they’ve enjoyed it, and often you don’t get the figures, so you don’t know how many bums on seats there are," she added.

Cate went on saying, "Whereas when you’re in the theatre, you know not only how many people are there, whether they leave, or whether they fall asleep, or whether they’re engaged. It’s a more fluid, direct experience and engaged experience with an audience, which I love."

Cate Blanchett also shared that she truly missed the magic of watching movies on the big screens during COVID-19 pandemic. As for her, nothing quite compares to the feeling of getting lost in with film audience.