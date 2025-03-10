Mel B reveals plans for Spice Girls' potential tour: 'We're going tomorrow'

Spice Girl Mel B opens up about her plans for band's potential tour

Spice Girl Mel B is opening up about her plans for the band's potential tour.

During an exclusive interview with Simon Mayo on his Greatest Hits Radio Drivetime show, Melanie opened up about her new starring role in the children's animation Happy Town.

She explained, “It’s very tricky, I worked hard and I ended up being really good but at the start it was an effort [because of her dyslexia].”

When asked about the upcoming Spice Girls anniversary and reunion plans, Mel replied with an exciting response, leaving fans eager for more.

The Spice Girl said, “I’m always saying we’re going on tour tomorrow or next week but there are four other girls who have to get together and do the whole schedule… I’m not telling you but I do think we are going to be doing something… I’d love to go on tour.

“It’s quite a milestone to say that we’re still in people’s ears and played on radio stations.”

On professional front, Melanie is currently gearing up for several other projects, including an upcoming Apple TV+ reality series, co-starring Emma Bunton.