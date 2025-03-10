Blake Lively's co-star Brandon Sklenar talks about his 'support' for Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively's 'It Ends With Us' co-star opens up about his 'support' for Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us co-star Brandon Sklenar is finally putting his foot down on ‘support’ of Justin Baldoni.

The 34-year-old actor sported a brooch at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, which drew attention from fans.

They noticed its similarity to the brooch Baldoni wore to the It Ends With Us premiere last year, sparking speculation that it was a gesture of support amid his ongoing legal feud with the Gossip Girl star.

During an exclusive interview with People Magazine at the SXSW premiere of his film Drop on Sunday, March 9, Sklenar explained the hidden meaning behind his infamous pin.

He told the outlet, “Honestly, no. I wish I could say there was.

“That was a total happenstance. I woke up in the morning and saw an article and I was like, "Oh, damn." I literally had no idea.

“Lo and behold, someone also wore that prior to me wearing it.”

Instead he said that the 1923 actor was adamant to show off his floral brooch to the bash.

This comes after Lively slapped Baldoni with a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment.