Millie Bobby Brown sets record straight on pregnancy rumours

Millie Bobby Brown reveals if she is expecting a baby with husband Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown shed light on pregnancy speculations arising after she was seen buying diapers.

The 21-year-old actress recalled how she sparked the rumours herself when she stepped out to buy the baby products, on Monday, March 10th.

During the appearance at Smartless podcast, Brown revealed that she had to get the items for the baby goats that she was raising at home.

The Stranger Things star said the goats were like little babies, “They sleep with me at night because I have to take care of them because they’re babies. They were basically babies. So I would sleep with them and Jake [but they] would be in the middle. Basically Jake would get up and do a shift and then I would get up and do a shift.”

However, the caring resulted in people speculating if Brown was expecting, “In my community, people started thinking I was pregnant because I was buying bottles and nappies and all the things.”

Brown added that she continued to care for the baby goats until they were “eight weeks old and then they’re full grown. They want to go outside so then I had to put them outside.”

For her love of animals even after the goats were gone out of her room, she didn’t become quite an empty nester.

“I have 25 dogs — but on top of the 10. So the 25 live outside but I have a shed. And I rescue dogs off of the street,” she noted.