Zara Tindall, Princess Anne left red-faced by Mike's shocking defiance on big day

Mike Tindall refused to accept Princess Anne's request on special day

Mike Tindall, who married King Charles' niece Zara Tindall in 2011, has made a surprising admission about his refusal to Princess Anne's request.

During a charity event, the former England rugby star revealed that he had refused a personal request from his wife Zara and mother-in-law Princess Royal to wear traditional Scottish trousers on his big day.

In conversation with Richard Eden at the Mail, the 46-year-old revealed: "We got married in Scotland and Zara was schooled in Scotland. Obviously, my mother-in-law is patron of Scottish rugby.

"They keep on that they need to get me a pair of trews. I am, like, 'F*** off'.

The former athlete, who was a member of the England squad which won the 2003 World Cup, continued: "I have spent my whole life trying to kill a Scotsman. I don't want to wear their trousers."

Michael James Tindall, who won 75 caps for England between 2000 and 2011, was referring to traditional Highland dress trousers, Trews, which are typically lined with leather on the inner leg to prevent wear while horse riding.

The couple's choice of Scotland for their wedding is believed to be linked to Zara's fondness for her late grandmother's Balmoral Estate.

He remain steadfast in his refusal to the royals. He previously admitted to "ignoring" Princess Anne's suggestion to undergo nose surgery before his wedding to Zara.

The father-of-three had broken his nose multiple times during his sporting career. Despite initially declining, Mike eventually had his nose fixed prior to attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in 2018.