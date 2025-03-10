Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romantic relationship faces uncertain future

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are seemingly battling new obstacles in their relationship.

After major loss in Super Bowl LIX, the NFL chiefs played have decided to return to the Kansas City Chiefs for one last time.

This decision of Kelce has left fans wondering whether the So High School crooner approves of her beau’s choice to come back to his team.

According to Radar Online, The Alchemy hitmaker had been "gripped with fear" over the tightend’s played.

As per an Insider, "If Travis does retire, it could drastically change his and Taylor's lives together,” adding, “He would be around far more - and who knows, she may start to get sick of him!"

The 14-time Grammy award winner, despite of having a successful year in 2024, loss her Grammy to Beyoncé in addition to that she got booed in stadium at SuperBowl which took a toll on her, especially as Kelce did not publicly defended her.

But it is no secret that at some point, she wants to "settle down."

"They both really miss each other when he's off training or jet-setting around the country for games," the insider said.

"But on the flip-side there is the danger they would then be spending too much time together and they both know this can spell the death of a relationship," they added.

Since the loss at SuperBowl the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have kept a low-profile, spending a relaxed time on a tropical vacation. They have recently returned back to US but are still staying away from spotlight.