BTS Suga excites fans with unexpected ‘comeback’ after DUI controversy

Suga’s name, let alone his presence, was enough to send his fans into a frenzy.

BTS ARMY has been longing to hear from or about one of their favourite members, Suga. He has kept a low profile following his highly publicised DUI case, which caused him much trouble.

Recently, Suga’s BTS bandmate J Hope hosted a special 12-hour broadcast, offering his admirers a close look into his life, which included watching over the K-pop idol as he slept.

However, the fans were in for something more exciting. Before wrapping up his broadcast, J Hope decided to have a quick chat, during which he was asked which BTS member he would choose to be if he were born again.

His instant reply was Jin, whose real name is Kim Seokjin. He explained that he wanted to be born as someone completely different from his current personality, but fans had other suggestions.

During the broadcast, they kept chanting, "Yoongi," referring to Suga—whose real name is Min Yoongi— which amused J Hope and he kept his fans’ hearts saying, "Yoongi hyung, that’s true."

Although he backtracked and reconfirmed his choice of Jin, Suga’s name coming out of J Hope’s mouth was enough to keep the spirit alive.

Notably, during the septet’s three-year-long hiatus due to their mandatory military service, even the slightest of mention or shoutout from one member to another kept fans buzzing with excitement

"Finally heard Yoongi’s name coming out of the member’s mouth," noted one fan.

Another quipped, "Yoongi drought so bad…just his name from one of the members has me emotional."



"The only update we got of Yoongi," a third fan noted.

"If possible, tell us about him, and if not, I’m glad to know that he’s okay, I’ll always wait for him," chimed in a fourth fan.

For the unversed, last year was very difficult for Suga after he landed in hot water by getting caught drunk while riding a scooter.

He was taken into custody during which a toxicology report determined the alcohol level (0.227%) in his body was high.

In the wake of the DUI charges, his license was revoked, and he was fined heftily.

In addition, a massive wave of criticism stirred, demanding his exclusion from the boy band, and even death threats to the BTS band member.