Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick's director's very blunt response to feud rumours

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick fuelled feud rumours at the premiere of their new movie

Paul Feig is putting an end to the rumours once and for all.

After online speculation suggested that Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick were avoiding each other at the Another Simple Favor premiere, the film’s director stepped in to directly address the rumours for the first time.

Feig, who attended the event at SXSW alongside the cast on March 7, responded to a viral post on X claiming Lively was "terrified" to be on the red carpet and that Kendrick "never wants to work with her again."

Feig, 62, replied with a simple but firm, "Um … you’re wrong."

Despite the chatter about a feud, Lively, 37, and Kendrick, 39, were all smiles at the premiere, interacting with fans and participating in a cast Q&A with Feig, Henry Golding, and others.

At one point, Lively called working with Kendrick again "the best," while Kendrick playfully responded, "Oh, you know," as the two greeted attendees. They were later seen laughing together and exchanging side conversations on stage.

Kendrick previously told People magazine that reuniting with Lively on set felt natural, saying, “It does feel a little bit like riding a bike.”

Feig himself said during the premiere that working with Lively and Kendrick again was “too much fun” and that reuniting for the sequel after seven years was “a dream come true.”