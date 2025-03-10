Hailey Bieber reflects on parenthood with Justin Bieber on Mother's Day

Hailey and Justin Biber became parents to Jack Blues Bieber in August 2024

Hailey Bieber is embracing every moment of motherhood.

The new mom, 28, shared a sweet glimpse into life with her baby son, Jack, posting two intimate photos on Instagram on March 8.

In the snapshots, Hailey soaked up the sunshine while cuddling her little one, who bundled up in a red knit hat.

She kept the caption simple, adding just a fiery heart emoji.

One photo captures Hailey holding Jack close, gazing lovingly at him, while the second shows him playfully reaching for her sun hat as she leans back with her eyes closed.

Celebrating International Women’s Day over on her Instagram Stories, Hailey reflected on her journey as a new mom, calling it the "wildest, coolest thing I've ever done."

She also shared a stunning throwback photo of her baby bump, dressed in low-rise yoga pants and a tank top.

Hailey and Justin Bieber, 31, tied the knot in September 2023 and welcomed Jack less than a year later in August 2024. The couple recently celebrated Justin’s 31st birthday with friends and family at Gozzer Ranch in Idaho, where the singer shared a heartwarming photo of him lifting Jack in the air.

Justin is already planning to introduce Jack to his love of hockey. At a charity game in February, he was asked how soon he’d get his son on skates.

"As soon as possible… it’s never too early,” the pop star said.