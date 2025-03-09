Kate Hudson opens about facing pushbacks in showbiz

Kate Hudson discusses struggles during her journey of becoming a star

Bride Wars actress Kate Hudson has openly discussed the struggles she made while making her career.

The actress did not achieve fame overnight, rather she had a journey which also included hurdles.

In an interview, Kate shared that she was raised by parents who told her that it was OK to be self-possessed and taught her to believe in herself.

The 45-year-old stated, "I was very driven when it came to wanting to be in the arts.”

"I didn't need to do a talent show with three people; I wanted to be out there by myself dancing”, she continued.

But, while she was trying to be herself, Hudson witnessed being pushed down by some of her peers, who did not support her confidence.

The Almost Famous actress told Bustle, "Sometimes when you're that young and you're that self-possessed, there's a lot of people that want to bring you down.”

She recalled, "And I did receive a lot of pushbacks from peers."

However, her mother Goldie Hawn, Hollywood icon and stepfather Kurt Russell always encouraged her to do whatever she wanted.

Some of the notable works of Hudon includes How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Fool’s Gold.