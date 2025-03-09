Liam Payne death: Who is to be blamed for singer’s passing?

Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson grieve loss of their brother

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne’s sudden death shocked the world.

The 31-year-old tragically died after falling from the third-floor balcony of CasaSur Palermo hotel in Argentina.

On autopsy, a mixture of drugs was found in his system, which reportedly made the singer lose his control on himself, resulting in his horrendous accident.

The authorities still charged five people to investigate the matter. One of them was Roger Nores, Liam’s close friend, who met the singer the same day of his death.

All charges have been dropped now and even Rogers have been cleared by the court last month.

Nores, after receiving a green flag from the court, spoke to Reuters on Friday and termed the popstar’s October fall as ‘bad luck’ and ‘tragedy’.

He further claimed that the only thing to be blamed in the Strip That Down singer’s death are ‘drugs’

The businessman explained, "As a friend, you see them having a drugs problem and you do what you can but at the end of the day it's their decision," said Nores.

"You start seeing a chain of events and it was just bad luck; it happened in a way that ended in tragedy."

Even though, all charges against Rogers have been dropped, but still fans are unhappy.

He explained, "When someone you grew up with, with their voice, their songs, and all of a sudden they're gone, it's hard to deal with.”

According to him, they are trying to find explanation.