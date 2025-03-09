King Charles' move leaves world leader feeling 'less special'—Here's why

King Charles’ decision to host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Sandringham has reportedly unsettled a key world leader, Donald Trump causing a shift in diplomatic sentiment.



Sources in Washington suggest that the meeting left Trump feeling "less special," leading to a noticeable cooling of relations with the UK.

The monarch’s show of support for Ukraine came shortly after an invitation for a state visit to Britain had been extended to the concerned leader.

Insiders claim that images of King Charles and Zelensky together created unease, diminishing the significance of the state invitation in the eyes of the recipient, reported GB News.

In response, UK officials emphasised that it would have been inappropriate for the government to interfere with the King's engagements, clarifying that the meeting was not meant as a slight.

The meeting at Sandringham occurred just after a tense exchange in the Oval Office, where the leader in question and Vice President JD Vance reportedly challenged Zelensky over his stance on U.S. assistance to Ukraine.

Despite this tension, the UK maintains that the King's diplomatic choices were made independently and were in alignment with Britain's broader strategic commitments.