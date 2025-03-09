Jennifer Lopez celebrates women in her life after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez celebrates ‘resilient’ women in her life after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez has recently given shout-out to all the strong women in her life who showed her unwavering support in her tough times.

The Marry Me star took to Instagram on March 8, Saturday night and posted a carousel of images featuring all the resilient women in her life as she celebrated International Women’s Day 2025.

The first photo had her mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, and herself, which was followed by pictures of her loved ones.

The Unstoppable actress wrote a heartfelt caption, saying, “These are the beautifully brilliant and incredible women who stand by me through thick and thin.”

‘Lifting me up, holding me, and supporting my dreams, creativity, and ideas with unwavering love and consistency every single day,” she continued.

JLo added, “Today, I celebrate you and all the resilient women who choose to lift each other up. Happy International Women’s Day!”

The post came after it was reported that JLo was “furious” over Ben Affleck’s closeness with former wife Jennifer Garner.

A source told Page Six that the Ben and Jennifer’s situation “is completely messing with JLo’s head”.