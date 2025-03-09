Princess Beatrice, Eugenie receive new title from King Charles' confidante

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie received a special honour from King Charles' special confidante despite ongoing drama between the royal family and the Yorks.

The York sisters were dubbed "strong, compassionate, and inspiring" by their mother, Sarah Ferguson, as she marked International Women's Day.

In a delightful message shared on Fergie's official Instagram handle, the Duchess of York expressed her gratitude to be a mother of two "incredible daughters."

She wrote, "I feel so fortunate to be surrounded by strong, compassionate, and inspiring women. From family to friends and the many extraordinary women I’ve met along the way, I am constantly reminded of the power of kindness, courage, and determination."

It is important to note that Sarah showered praises on her girls after being a great source of support to the cancer-stricken monarch during the royal family's big holiday celebrations in December.

Previously, The Times reported that King Charles felt 'grateful' towards the Duchess of York for persuading her former husband Prince Andrew to skip the Sandringham event in order to save the royals from further controversies.

"I know that the King is very grateful to the duchess for her assistance," an insider revealed.