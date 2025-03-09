King Charles takes major decision to protect Queen Camilla amid fears

King Charles is taking every possible measure to ensure that his wife, Queen Camilla’s security is not compromised amid tense political environment.

The monarch, who has been involved in crucial diplomatic matters concerning US, UK and Canada, made a big purchase to ease his wife’s anxieties after a difficult year, a royal source revealed.

The King has reportedly splashed out £3million to buy a house next to his wife’s country retreat amid fears it could become unsafe as it was being turned into a wedding venue.

An insider told DailyMail that the monarch had to take an “imperative step” as the potential buyer of The Old Mill – next door to Camilla’s Raymill home – was trying to “maximise commercial use of the property as a short-term holiday rental and wedding venue”.

The notion had caused Camilla “great anxiety” as she refused to give up her Wiltshire bolthole, for 30 years even after getting married to Charles in 2005. The Queen Consort had been struggling to cope the difficult 18 months, since the monarch was diagnosed with cancer, when the new headache emerged.

“I know how grateful and relieved she is, not least given all the additional stresses and anxieties of the past year,” the insider told the outlet, adding that Camilla’s pals believe she “can be herself” at Raymill.

The source noted that it was a practical solution to ensure Camilla’s privacy and protection.